PFC secures 25.5 bn yen loan from JBIC to finance wind energy project

State-owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC) on Thursday said that it has secured a loan of 25.5 billion Japanese yen (around Rs 147 crore) from Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) for a wind energy project.

This loan is part of JBIC's Global Action for Reconciling Economic Growth and Environmental Preservation (GREEN) initiative, a PFC statement said.

In addition to JBIC's contribution, the loan is co-financed by Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and other Japanese banks.

JBIC will also provide a guarantee for the portion of the loan co-financed by these private financial institutions.