Fortis to sell Vadapalani hospital operations to Sri Kauvery Medical Care



“The divestment of Arcot Road hospital business operations is in line with our stated intent of optimising our hospital assets keeping in mind our key markets and regions,” said Dr. Ashustosh Raghuvanshi, managing director & CEO, Fortis Healthcare Limited. Fortis Healthcare Limited, on Thursday, signing of definitive agreements for the sale of its hospital business operations at Vadapalani, Chennai to Sri Kauvery Medical Care (India) Limited, for a sale consideration of Rs 152 crore.



Shares of Fortis Healthcare, on Thursday, fell marginally lower at Rs 308.85 on BSE. “This also underpins our focus on improving our overall profitability and margins in the segment, allowing us to re-allocate capital in our key clusters,” he added.



The facility, which is on leased premises, was commissioned in October 2020 and is located on the arterial Arcot Road. It currently has 110 operational beds with a potential to scale up to nearly 200 beds, the company said in a statement. In a regulatory filing, the company said, “The transaction will be an all-cash deal and is estimated to be consummated by the end of July 2023, subject to certain conditions as stipulated in the definitive agreements.”



The acquisition of Vadapalani facility is in line with Kauvery’s strategy to further expand its presence in Chennai, in addition to its existing facilities of 500+ beds at Alwarpet & Radial Road. The aforesaid divestment is a part of Fortis’ ongoing portfolio rationalisation strategy in order to focus on deepening its presence in select geographic clusters where it has a sizeable presence.