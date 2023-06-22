GE signs MoU with HAL to make fighter jet engines for Indian Air Force

General Electric said on Thursday it has signed a memorandum of understanding with India\u0026#39;s state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd to make fighter jet engines for the Indian Air Force.The development comes at a time when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on an official state visit to the United States.\u0026nbsp;The memorandum of understanding includes the potential joint production of GE Aerospace\u0026#39;s F414 engines in India, GE said.\u0026nbsp;Hindustan Aeronautics previously said it planned to use the engine for a second generation of light-combat aircraft and it was in talks over domestic production of the engines.\u0026nbsp;Reuters reported in May the Biden administration was poised to sign off on a deal that would allow GE to produce jet engines powering Indian military aircraft.