Hyderabad bound A-I Express flight makes emergency landing in Vizag

According to the director, the aircraft departed Vizag at 2.38 pm and returned by 3 pm, travelling only around 10 nautical miles while the bird hit was suspected to have occurred while ascending

Air India Express (Wikimedia Commons)
Visakhapatnam Airport director S Raja Reddy said the pilot of Air India Express flight number IX 2658 requested for the emergency landing and returned to the port city after abandoning the journey to Hyderabad. (Wikimedia Commons)
Press Trust of India Visakhapatnam
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 8:13 PM IST
An Air India Express flight from Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad with 103 passengers made an emergency landing here on Thursday, following an engine problem after a suspected bird hit mid-air, said an official.

Visakhapatnam Airport director S Raja Reddy said the pilot of Air India Express flight number IX 2658 requested for the emergency landing and returned to the port city after abandoning the journey to Hyderabad.

"After departing Vizag, the pilot reported some problem in the engine. So, he asked for an emergency landing and returned to Vizag. The flight landed safely and passengers were deboarded," Reddy told PTI, adding that alternative arrangements are being made by the airline.

According to the director, the aircraft departed Vizag at 2.38 pm and returned by 3 pm, travelling only around 10 nautical miles while the bird hit was suspected to have occurred while ascending.

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 8:13 PM IST

