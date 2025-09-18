Hyderabad bound A-I Express flight makes emergency landing in Vizag

An Air India Express flight from Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad with 103 passengers made an emergency landing here on Thursday, following an engine problem after a suspected bird hit mid-air, said an official.

Visakhapatnam Airport director S Raja Reddy said the pilot of Air India Express flight number IX 2658 requested for the emergency landing and returned to the port city after abandoning the journey to Hyderabad.

"After departing Vizag, the pilot reported some problem in the engine. So, he asked for an emergency landing and returned to Vizag. The flight landed safely and passengers were deboarded," Reddy told PTI, adding that alternative arrangements are being made by the airline.