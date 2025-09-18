Home / Companies / News / Gameskraft lays off 120 staff after real money gaming ban in India

Gameskraft lays off 120 staff after real money gaming ban in India

Gameskraft has laid off 120 employees as the online gaming ban shutters its core real-money business, extending health cover till March 2026 and pledging re-hiring priority

Gameskraft Technologies
The company said the layoffs are part of a “company-wide restructuring” after the law shut down its core business | Image: LinkedIn
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 2:41 PM IST
Gameskraft, the operator of Rummy Culture, is laying off 120 employees across teams after India’s online gaming act banned all forms of real money games such as rummy, poker, ludo, and fantasy sports.
 
The Bengaluru-based company has around 448 employees across teams and functions, according to Tracxn data.
 
The company said the layoffs are part of a “company-wide restructuring” after the law shut down its core business, further hinting that more job cuts may follow in response to evolving business decisions.
 
“After careful deliberation, as part of this restructuring, we will be, as of now, letting go of about 120 Krafters (employees) across teams and functions, a decision we make with a very heavy heart. As the business continues to evolve in response to external realities, further structural changes may be required,” the company said in a statement.
 
The firm added that group health insurance facilities will remain active for the impacted workforce till March 2026. Employees who had opted for dependent parents’ coverage will have the same continuity.
 
The company said it would offer outplacement support and give priority for re-hiring if new roles open up after its pivot.
 
“While this step is driven entirely by the external environment and the need to adapt to a new reality, it in no way reflects on their talent or dedication. Our respect for our people remains unchanged, and we will try our best to support them as they transition into their next chapters,” said Prithvi Singh, founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Gameskraft.
 
The company joins other firms that have laid off employees following the real money gaming ban.
 
Rummy Culture had a base of over 15 million users.
 
Last week, Zupee announced its decision to cut 170 jobs. Games24x7, Baazi Games, and Mobile Premier League have also rolled out job cuts after the ban.
 
Last month, Gameskraft said it would explore new opportunities in India’s digital gaming landscape and would not legally challenge the government’s ban on real money gaming.
 

Topics :online gamesonline gaminggaming industryGaming Industry IndiaGaming

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 2:41 PM IST

