No one from Adani Group charged under US FCPA, says Gautam Adani at AGM

Billionaire Gautam Adani on Tuesday said that no one from the Adani Group has been charged with violating US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) or conspiring to obstruct justice. He made the remark during the annual general meeting of the group.

“We proved that the true leadership is not built in sunshine but is constructed in the fire of crisis. This was tested again last year when we faced allegations from the US Department of Justice relating to Adani Green Energy," Adani said.

"Despite all the noise, the fact is that no one from the Adani Group has been charged with violating the FCPA or conspiring to obstruct justice. We live in a world where negativity often echoes louder than the truth. And as we cooperate with legal processes, let me also restate that our governance is of global standards, and our compliance frameworks are non-negotiable," he added.