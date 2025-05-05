Monday, May 05, 2025 | 08:43 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Adani team in talks with Trump admin to drop $250 million US bribery case

Adani team in talks with Trump admin to drop $250 million US bribery case

At the current pace of discussions, the matter may be resolved within a month

Gautam Adani's representatives in talks with Trump official to drop $250 million US bribery case(Photo: Reuters)

Vasudha Mukherjee
May 05 2025

Representatives of businessman Gautam Adani have held meetings with officials from the Donald Trump-led US administration to discuss the possibility of dropping criminal charges filed against him in connection with an overseas bribery investigation, according to a report by Bloomberg.
 
The meetings reportedly began earlier this year and have intensified in recent weeks. If the current pace continues, the matter could move towards resolution within a month.
 
According to Bloomberg, Adani’s representatives have argued that the case does not align with President Donald Trump’s current policy priorities and have requested that it be reconsidered.
 
Adani, owner of the multinational conglomerate Adani Group, was indicted alongside his nephew, Sagar Adani. The charges include allegations that Gautam Adani offered $250 million in bribes to Indian state officials to secure solar energy contracts. A parallel civil suit was also filed by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The Adani Group has denied all allegations.
 
 
In an effort to mitigate legal and financial risks, Adani has engaged several legal and lobbying firms in the United States. One meeting reportedly took place in March, involving prosecutors from the US Attorney’s Office in Brooklyn and officials from the Department of Justice.
 

First Published: May 05 2025

