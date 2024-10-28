Gautam Singhania slams Lamborghini heads after Revuelto breakdown in Mumbai

Gautam Singhania, chairperson and managing director of Raymond, has publicly criticised Lamborghini’s India and Asia heads after his Lamborghini Revuelto malfunctioned during a test drive in Mumbai on October 3, leaving him stranded. Singhania, who shared his disappointment on LinkedIn, mentioned the lack of follow-up from Lamborghini’s India head, Sharad Agarwal, and Asia head, Francesco Scardaoni.

“I’m shocked at the arrogance of India head Sharad Agarwal and Asia head Francesco Scardaoni. Not one has reached out to even check what the customer issues are,” Singhania posted. He revealed that he had encountered issues with the luxury car just 15 days after its delivery, casting doubt on the vehicle’s reliability.

Singhania, a prominent figure known for his elite car collection, which includes the Ferrari 458, Audi Q7, Nissan Skyline GT-R, and Lamborghini Gallardo, is no stranger to the world of high-end automobiles. His luxury car portfolio and passion for driving even took him to France to test a Formula One car in the past.

Following his post, social media users rallied behind Singhania, condemning Lamborghini’s handling of the incident. Sanjeev Mulchandani, executive vice-president and business head at Associated Broadcasting Co, commented, “It’s disheartening to see such behaviour from a luxury brand that should prioritise its customers, especially when India stands as a vital, growing market.” He said the importance of personalised engagement, highlighting India’s booming luxury car sector as a valuable opportunity for global brands to connect with their clientele.

Real estate business coach Girish Chhalwani also weighed in, stating, “It’s disappointing to see leaders not engaging directly with customers to address their concerns. A proactive approach would show genuine commitment to customer satisfaction and trust-building.” He said such incidents might be contributing to the growing popularity of Indian brands, even in segments dominated by foreign manufacturers.

On October 3, Singhania had taken to X (formerly Twitter) to further voice his concerns about the Revuelto’s reliability. “I took the new Lamborghini Revuelto for a test drive and ended up stranded on Mumbai’s Trans-Harbour Link due to a complete electrical failure. It’s a brand-new car — are there reliability concerns? This is the third one I’ve heard of experiencing issues within 15 days of delivery,” he posted, raising questions about the luxury brand’s quality assurance.

Till publishing this report, Lamborghini has not issued a response regarding the incident, leaving the Raymond chief’s concerns unanswered amidst rising attention from India’s luxury car community.