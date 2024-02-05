Home / Companies / News / GE T&D Q3 results: Net profit jumps 49% to Rs 49.4 cr, revenue up 8%

GE T&D Q3 results: Net profit jumps 49% to Rs 49.4 cr, revenue up 8%

The company posted an 8 per cent rise in revenue to Rs 840 crore in the quarter, the company said in a release

GE T&D India is a leading player in the power transmission and distribution business, and has a presence of over 100 years in India
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 6:27 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

GE T&D India on Monday posted a steep rise in net profit to Rs 49.4 crore in the December quarter mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The company posted an 8 per cent rise in revenue to Rs 840 crore in the quarter, the company said in a release.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Profit After Tax was at Rs 49.40 crore, against Rs 4.7 crore in the Quarter Ended (QE) December 2022, the company said.

The order bookings were Rs 2,370 crore, up 204 per cent compared to Rs 780 crore in Quarter Ended (QE) December 2022.

Sandeep Zanzaria, Managing Director & CEO of GE T&D India said in the statement, "As the pace of global energy transition accelerates with India spearheading the shift, our Q3 order book reflected a surge in demand - both in terms of domestic and exports. This, combined with our unwavering focus on optimization and strong order execution paved the way for improvement in profitability and the company becoming debt-free."

GE T&D India is a leading player in the power transmission and distribution business, and has a presence of over 100 years in India.

Also Read

Sterlite Power Transmission to demerge its transmission infra business

Adani Energy Solutions bags Halvad Transmission project in Gujarat

GIC collaborates with Vedanta's Sterlite Transmission for $1 bn venture

Adani Energy Solutions commissions Khargar-Vikhroli transmission line

AESL commissions green evacuation transmission project in Tamil Nadu

Vanguard slashes Ola's valuation by another 29% to $1.88 billion

Max Healthcare signs MoU with RCOG for advanced gynaecology programme

ED probing Paytm, its bank unit over currency transactions: Report

Vodafone in 'active discussions' about Italy deal as German recovery slows

Deccan Gold Mines says reviewing data on critical minerals in India

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :GE T&D IndiaQ3 resultsPower TransmissionPower Sector

First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 6:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story