Gensol Engineering appoints Kapil Nirmal as CEO of West Asia business

Gensol has a distinguished track record of over 600 MW in diverse solar projects, including rooftop, ground-mounted, and floating installations across India

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2024 | 10:42 PM IST
Solar energy solutions provider Gensol Engineering has appointed Kapil K Nirmal as CEO - Middle East to lead its solar EPC (engineering procurement construction) business operations in the region.

In his new role, Nirmal will spearhead the region's expansion for Gensol navigating market complexities, ensuring sustainable growth, and establishing Gensol as a prominent player in the Middle East solar PV sector, according to a statement on Wednesday.

He has over 18 years of experience in business development, new market establishments, and avenues, having held several positions across top organisations like Emirates Electrical Engineering LLC, Al Rostamani Group, Siraj Power Contracting LLC and Amplus Energy Solutions.

He is an alumnus of the University of Cambridge and IIM Calcutta.

Gensol has a distinguished track record of over 600 MW in diverse solar projects, including rooftop, ground-mounted, and floating installations across India.

First Published: Mar 27 2024 | 10:42 PM IST

