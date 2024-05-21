Home / Companies / News / Gensol Engineering appoints Shilpa Urhekar as CEO of Solar EPC, India

Gensol Engineering appoints Shilpa Urhekar as CEO of Solar EPC, India

Urhekar will succeed Ali Imran Naqvi, who has been nominated to oversee the growth of Gensol Engineering Ltd and its subsidiaries, the company said in a BSE filing

Gensol, Gensol engineering
Gensol, Gensol engineering (Photo: X@GensolGroup)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 12:42 PM IST
Gensol Engineering on Tuesday announced the appointment of Shilpa Urhekar as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Solar EPC (India).

Urhekar will succeed Ali Imran Naqvi, who has been nominated to oversee the growth of Gensol Engineering Ltd and its subsidiaries, the company said in a BSE filing.

Before joining Gensol, Urhekar served as the Country Head (India) at Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd (SWREL), where her tenure saw successful bidding and execution of 6 Gigawatt (GW) renewable energy projects.

She managed the multi-gigawatt Solar EPC projects across India.

Under her guidance, SWREL achieved positive bottom-line growth and completed projects ahead of schedule.

With over two decades of experience in the renewable energy industry, Urhekar's appointment marks a pivotal moment for Gensol's leadership team. She will primarily focus on strengthening the company's solar EPC business and solidifying its position as a key player in India's renewable energy landscape, according to the statement.

Anmol Singh Jaggi, Managing Director, Gensol Engineering Ltd, said in the statement, "Ms Shilpa Urhekar's appointment strategically aligns with Gensol's larger growth strategy of increasing Solar EPC project size."

Gensol Engineering Ltd, a leading player in the renewable energy sector, specialises in solar power Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) services, as well as electric mobility solutions.

First Published: May 21 2024 | 12:42 PM IST

