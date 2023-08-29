Home / Companies / News / Gensol Engineering bags EPC projects worth Rs 101.6 crore in Dubai

Gensol Engineering bags EPC projects worth Rs 101.6 crore in Dubai

The Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) projects have been secured from Dubai Government Workshop Warehouse and Dubai Police, the company said in a statement

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2023 | 2:46 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Homegrown Gensol Engineering Limited on Tuesday announced bagging orders for EPC projects worth Rs 101.6 crore in Dubai.

The Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) projects have been secured from Dubai Government Workshop Warehouse and Dubai Police, the company said in a statement.

"Gensol Engineering announces its first international Solar EPC project in Dubai. Aggregating to a capacity of 14.08 MWp, these projects have a cumulative order value of Rs 101.6 crore, without taking taxes into account," it said.

The two turnkey contracts with the Dubai Government Workshop Warehouse and Dubai Police entail design, engineering, supply, construction, erection, testing, and commissioning along with the operation and maintenance of these projects.

The Dubai Government Workshop Warehouse project is slated for commissioning in November 2023, while the Dubai Police project is scheduled to go online in June 2024, the company said.

"With this, we also venture into international markets and mark a significant step towards fulfilling our vision of driving sustainable energy transitions globally. In addition, there are multiple orders to be announced in the coming months," Anmol Singh Jaggi, Managing Director of Gensol Engineering Limited, said.

Also Read

G20 Energy Transitions Working Group meet to begin in Goa on Wednesday

G20 Energy Transitions Working Group's fourth meeting begins in Goa

We must join hands to tackle climate change: CII Eenrgy Conference

L&T Construction secures major contracts for EPC developments in India

'Integrating renewable energy in power system crucial to meet climate goal'

Vedanta seeks to identify its dollar bondholders as $2 billion debt looms

NBCC bags Rs 66 cr order from Indian Medical Association to plan IMA House

Cash reserves to support plan for expanding production capacity: Maruti

Maruti Suzuki plans to double production capacity to 4 mn over 8 years

Arnab Roy to be Maruti Suzuki's new CFO from January 1, Ajay Seth to retire

Topics :Gensol groupDubaisolar power Construction

First Published: Aug 29 2023 | 2:46 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

FirstCry founder Maheshwari probed for alleged $50 million tax evasion

Want to buy Ikea products online in Delhi-NCR? Wait will be over in 2024

Election News

ECI team to visit Mizoram to review assembly poll preparedness

EX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distribution

India News

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Top beautiful Mehandi designs to celebrate Rakhi

LIVE: Manipur assembly to meet today for first time since violence began

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM Sitharaman

EPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money

Next Story