RMZ plans to double office portfolio in five years via acquisitions, JDs

“If a relevant opportunity comes up, we are more than happy to buy or do JDs and take up large projects. We are looking at doing larger projects that will cater to the overall growth factors. Most of these projects will not be base-case information technology (IT) parks. We will be bringing in a lot of mixed-use elements like hospitality and retail for more inclusive developments,” said Thirumal Govindraj, chief executive officer, RMZ Office and RMZ NXT.