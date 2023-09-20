Home / Companies / News / GIC, TPG healthcare fund buys major stake in AINU hospital chain for $72 mn

GIC, TPG healthcare fund buys major stake in AINU hospital chain for $72 mn

The acquisition marks Asia Healthcare's foray into urology and nephrology segments after oncology, women and child care through Motherhood Hospitals and infertility treatment via Nova IVF Fertility

Reuters BENGALURU
Photo: unsplash.com

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2023 | 3:35 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Specialty investment firm Asia Healthcare Holdings, backed by U.S. private equity investor TPG and Singapore sovereign fund GIC, has acquired a major stake in India's Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology (AINU) for 6 billion rupees ($72.1 million), the companies said on Wednesday.

Global investors are scouting India's healthcare market to buy stakes in hospital chains amid huge demand for private health care, Reuters reported in June. Global consultancy PwC projects 12-14% annual growth for India's private healthcare market currently worth around $48 billion.

Both the companies did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment on the valuation and the size of stake.

The acquisition marks Asia Healthcare's foray into urology and nephrology segments after oncology, women and child care through Motherhood Hospitals and infertility treatment via Nova IVF Fertility.

AINU, founded in 2013 operates seven hospitals across Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Siliguri and Chennai with 500 beds.

Last month, Indian eye hospital operator Dr. Agarwal's Health Care raised $80 million from existing investors Singapore's Temasek and TPG.

Temasek had spent $2 billion in April to buy an additional 41% stake in Manipal Hospitals, one of the country's largest hospital chains, boosting its stake to 59%.

Private health care is booming in India due to a growing population and rising disposable incomes. The demand is also fueled by the scary pandemic experience.

Also Read

BIRET-GIC to acquire 2 assets from Brookfield funds for $1.4 billion

Campus Activewear shares tank 9% after TPG sold entire 7.62% stake

TPG to buy alternative investment firm Angelo Gordon in $2.7 bn deal

Healthcare experts laud G20 Delhi declaration for 3 health priorities

Irdai names LIC, GIC as 'domestic systemically important' insurers

SJVN inks pact with PFC to get finance for projects worth Rs 1.18 trn

Audio content firm Kuku FM raises $25 mn from existing investors

ABB to roll out electric powertrain system for ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel

Akasa's future: CEO Dube seeks to douse fire lit by lawyers' closure claims

Akasa flying less after some pilots quit abruptly: CEO Vinay Dube

Topics :GICTGP capitalhealthcarehospitals

First Published: Sep 20 2023 | 3:35 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Akasa's future: CEO Dube seeks to douse fire lit by lawyers' closure claims

NRIs can now open new bank accounts using SBI YONO app; Here's how

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youth

Court rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

What is known about the Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha so far

India should use retaliation mechanism to deal with EU's carbon tax: GTRI

Economy News

1.98 mn new workers enrolled under health insurance scheme ESI in July

Employment jumped post-Covid but 2 in 5 young graduates still have no jobs

Next Story