GIS 2025: Adani Group plans to invest Rs 1.1 trillion in Madhya Pradesh

Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, on Monday announced plans to invest Rs 1,10,000 crore in Madhya Pradesh across sectors such as pumped storage, cement, mining, smart meters, and thermal energy during the Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2025 held in Bhopal. This move is expected to create 1,20,000 jobs in the state by 2030.

Adani Group is in talks with the state government for additional investments of Rs 1,00,000 crore in a greenfield smart city, an airport project, and a coal gasification project. Speaking at the MP Global Investors Summit 2025 in Bhopal, Adani mentioned that the group is in talks with the state government for additional investments of Rs 1,00,000 crore in a greenfield smart city, an airport project, and a coal gasification project.

Avaada Group chairman Vineet Mittal also reconfirmed an investment of Rs 50,000 crore in the Malwa and Bundelkhand regions of Madhya Pradesh, while Sagar Group founder and chairman Sudhir Kumar Agarwal said the group is planning an investment of Rs 2,000-2,500 crore in the state.

During the formal inauguration of the summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "This is the right time to invest in Madhya Pradesh (Yahi samay hai, sahi samay hai)." He highlighted that Madhya Pradesh is leading the country's electric vehicle revolution and is brimming with opportunities for investors. Modi further noted that the state has a skilled workforce, where industries are rapidly thriving, making it a favourable destination for entrepreneurs.

Modi also emphasised how, over the last two decades, Madhya Pradesh has transformed from a developing state into a land of infinite opportunities and investment.

During this two-day event, the chief minister will hold separate meetings with various industrialists. Prominent attendees include Gautam Adani of the Adani Group, Nadir Godrej of the Godrej Group, Balakrishna of Patanjali, and Vineet Mittal of the Avaada Group, among others.