Euler Motors joins hands with Tata Power Renewables for fast chargers

Electric commercial vehicle maker Euler Motors on Monday said it has tied up with Tata Power Renewables for fast chargers.

As per the long-term Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Tata Power Renewables will provide fast chargers for the customers of Euler Motors, the company said in a statement.

With this, Euler Motors customers will be able to access fast chargers at important high demand locations along their daily routes, it added.

The company customers will receive smart cards, allowing seamless and easy access to Tata Power Renewables charging stations, Euler Motors stated.

Through this MoU, Tata Power Renewables will install, operate, and maintain fast chargers, ensuring high uptime and reliability, while Euler Motors will facilitate rent-free spaces for Tata Power's chargers, reinforcing the mutual commitment to advancing India's EV ecosystem, it said.

"Charging infrastructure is a key ingredient to enable EV adoption, and fast charging is a customer preference as it enables greater on-road time for vehicles," Euler Motors Founder & CEO Saurav Kumar said.

Also Read

This partnership with Tata Power is a step forward in enabling customer confidence in EV adoption and Euler Products that are uniquely designed with fast charging option, he added.

Euler Motors is the only commercial EV in both three and four-wheeler segments to offer fast charging capabilities, the company said, adding that this partnership builds on/ leverages the combined expertise of both companies to enhance fast charging infrastructure availability, reduce range anxiety, and encourage India's transition to electric mobility.