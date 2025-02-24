Geniemode raises over $50 million in Series C round led by Multiples

Geniemode, an apparel sourcing and supply chain platform, has raised over $50 million in a Series C funding round, which the firm will use to fuel its global expansion and to enhance its technology-driven supply chain solutions, said the company.

The funding round was led by Multiples Alternate Asset Management, with participation from Fundamentum, Paramark Ventures, and existing investor Info Edge Ventures.

“We have created a profitable business while ensuring growth. We are closing FY25 at $140 million+ GMV with a positive Ebitda run-rate of over $ 2 million,” said Tanuj Gangwani, Co-Founder & CFO, Geniemode.

“With this round, we intend to scale to new geographies and take the company public in coming years,” he said.

According to Sridhar Sankararaman, MD, Multiples Alternate Asset Management, global macro trends are reshaping the apparel sourcing landscape, in turn driving a rebalancing of supply chains.

“Our investment in Geniemode is part of our active strategy to back leading new-age businesses that are disrupting large markets using technology,” said Sankararaman, adding, “The company’s asset-light, technology-driven approach enables its customers to optimise their sourcing strategies across Asia.”

Geniemode, which operates in markets including New York, London, and Barcelona, said it aims to strengthen its position as a sourcing partner for major retailers.

“This investment accelerates our mission to build the most efficient, transparent, and scalable sourcing ecosystem, empowering brands with AI-powered design capabilities, speed, flexibility, and responsible sourcing solutions. We are committed to being the go-to global sourcing partner, driving innovation, sustainability, and unlocking new growth opportunities for our partners worldwide,” said Amit Sharma, Co-Founder & CEO, Geniemode.