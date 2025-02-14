GlaxoSmithKline Pharma Q3FY25: Net profit rises 400% to Rs 228.58 crore

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Pharmaceuticals on Friday announced a 402 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in consolidated net profit for the December quarter (Q3 FY25) to Rs 228.58 crore, up from Rs 45.49 crore in the same period last year.

The company’s revenue from operations rose to Rs 946.36 crore, a 17.5 per cent Y-o-Y increase from Rs 804.98 crore in Q3 FY24.

Sequentially, the company’s net profit fell 8.08 per cent, whereas revenue declined 5.4 per cent, from Rs 248.68 crore and Rs 1,000.05 crore, respectively, reported in Q2 FY25.

The performance is attributed to the company’s strong growth across key product portfolios.

GSK Pharma said that flagship brands within the general medicines portfolio, including Augmentin, Ceftum, and T-Bact, strengthened their market positions with share gains.

"The company’s innovative respiratory portfolio, led by Nucala and Trelegy, achieved robust growth, further expanding patient access across India," the company added.

In the vaccines segment, the company maintained its leadership in the self-pay private market for paediatric vaccines.

"The adult vaccines division continues to gain momentum with Shingrix (herpes zoster vaccine—recombinant, adjuvanted), as GSK Pharma spearheads the expansion of adult immunisation in India," the company said.

Commenting on the company's performance this quarter, Bhushan Akshikar, managing director, GSK Pharma, said that by focusing on core brands and accelerating digital transformation through innovative go-to-market strategies, the company continues to strengthen market presence while ensuring broader access to its medicines and vaccines.

The company announced its results after market hours. On Friday, GSK Pharma’s stock rose 1.11 per cent, ending the day’s trade at Rs 2,017.75 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).