Global investors in race for student housing company Good Host Spaces

Goldman Sachs, which has a 75 per cent stake in Good Host Spaces, will exit the firm after the deal, sources said. Warburg Pincus owns the rest of it.



Global investors, such as Canadian fund manager Brookfield Asset Management, UK-based Actis, and Singapore's Keppel Land, have bid for Good Host Spaces, a student housing company owned by American private equity giants Goldman Sachs and Warburg Pincus, said people in the know.