GMR Aero Technic inks three-year base maintenance deal with Akasa Air

GMR Aero Technic, India's leading airframe Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) organisation, on Monday said it has signed a three-year agreement with Akasa Air, for base maintenance support of its Boeing 737 MAX fleet.

A press release from GMR said under the agreement, GMR Aero Technic will undertake scheduled base maintenance checks for Akasa Air's fleet at its state-of-the-art MRO facility, located within the GMR Aerospace & Industrial Park here.

For Akasa Air, this partnership underscores its commitment to maintaining a modern, efficient fleet that upholds the highest standards of safety and reliability. For GMR Aero Technic, it reinforces its growing stature as a trusted partner to India's leading airlines and reflects the increasing confidence of domestic carriers in the country's evolving MRO ecosystem, it said.