GMR Aero Technic inks three-year base maintenance deal with Akasa Air

Under the agreement, GMR Aero Technic will undertake scheduled base maintenance checks for Akasa Air's fleet at its state-of-the-art MRO facility, located within the GMR Aerospace & Industrial Park

For Akasa Air, this partnership underscores its commitment to maintaining a modern, efficient fleet that upholds the highest standards of safety and reliability. I Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 2:11 PM IST
GMR Aero Technic, India's leading airframe Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) organisation, on Monday said it has signed a three-year agreement with Akasa Air, for base maintenance support of its Boeing 737 MAX fleet.

A press release from GMR said under the agreement, GMR Aero Technic will undertake scheduled base maintenance checks for Akasa Air's fleet at its state-of-the-art MRO facility, located within the GMR Aerospace & Industrial Park here.

For Akasa Air, this partnership underscores its commitment to maintaining a modern, efficient fleet that upholds the highest standards of safety and reliability. For GMR Aero Technic, it reinforces its growing stature as a trusted partner to India's leading airlines and reflects the increasing confidence of domestic carriers in the country's evolving MRO ecosystem, it said.

Ashok Gopinath, President and Accountable Manager, GMR Aero Technic, said, We are delighted to embark on this partnership with Akasa Air for their C Check maintenance requirements. This collaboration stands as a testament to the confidence that forward-looking airlines place in our technical proficiency, operational integrity, and customer-centric approach.

Belson Coutinho, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, Akasa Air, said, At Akasa Air, we place utmost importance on the safety and reliability of our fleet. Partnering with GMR Aero Technic for base maintenance aligns with our commitment to maintaining the highest technical standards as we scale rapidly. This collaboration is also a testament to our support for the growing MRO ecosystem in India, and we look forward to a productive and seamless partnership.

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 2:11 PM IST

