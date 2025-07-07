Capgemini to acquire WNS for $3.3 bn to expand GenAI, Agentic AI services

French IT services giant Capgemini announced on Monday that it will acquire India-based outsourcing firm WNS in an all-cash deal worth $3.3 billion, news agency Reuters reported. The move is aimed at helping Capgemini capitalise on its Agentic AI (AI systems designed to operate autonomously), helping clients modernise their business operations.

Capgemini will pay $76.50 per WNS share, which is 17 per cent higher than the closing price on July 3, excluding WNS’s existing debt, the report said.

With this acquisition, Capgemini plans to develop a specialised consulting business that will help companies transform their operations using advanced AI technologies. It expects “significant” investments in this space, particularly in Agentic AI, which focuses on AI systems capable of autonomous decision-making.

“WNS brings... its high growth, margin accretive and resilient Digital Business Process Services... while further increasing our exposure to the US market,” said Aiman Ezzat, CEO of Capgemini. WNS deal boosts Capgemini outlook WNS, which provides services like business process outsourcing (BPO) and data analytics, serves over 600 clients across 13 countries. Its customer list includes well-known global brands like Coca-Cola, T-Mobile, and United Airlines. Capgemini expects the deal to immediately improve its revenue and operating margins. It forecasts a 4 per cent increase in earnings per share (EPS) by 2026 before accounting for synergies, and a 7 per cent increase by 2027 once synergies are in place. Capgemini said this acquisition will not affect its financial guidance for 2025.