Puravankara to redevelop 8 Mumbai societies with ₹2,100 cr GDV potential

Bengaluru-based real estate firm Puravankara has said that it will soon start the redevelopment of eight residential societies in Chembur, Mumbai.

The company claimed that this project marked a significant milestone for it, unlocking a total development potential of over 1.2 million square feet (msf) across approximately 4 acres, with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of ₹2,100 crore.

ALSO READ: Construction tech adoption lags in Indian real estate amid cost hurdles The announcement comes after Puravankara’s earlier acquisitions of development rights for redevelopment projects in Mumbai’s Breach Candy, Pali Hill, and Lokhandwala.

“Securing marquee redevelopment projects in highly sought-after Mumbai neighbourhoods such as Breach Candy, Pali Hill, Lokhandwala, and now Chembur is a strong validation of the trust, discerning societies and residents place in the Puravankara brand,” said Ashish Puravankara, managing director, Puravankara Limited.