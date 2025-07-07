Home / Companies / News / Puravankara to redevelop 8 Mumbai societies with ₹2,100 cr GDV potential

Puravankara to redevelop 8 Mumbai societies with ₹2,100 cr GDV potential

Puravankara to begin redevelopment of eight Chembur societies in Mumbai, unlocking 1.2 mn sq ft across 4 acres and reaffirming its western region real estate strategy

realty sector, real estate
Over the past five decades, Puravankara has built three distinct residential brands.
Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 12:45 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Bengaluru-based real estate firm Puravankara has said that it will soon start the redevelopment of eight residential societies in Chembur, Mumbai.
 
The company claimed that this project marked a significant milestone for it, unlocking a total development potential of over 1.2 million square feet (msf) across approximately 4 acres, with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of ₹2,100 crore.
 
The announcement comes after Puravankara’s earlier acquisitions of development rights for redevelopment projects in Mumbai’s Breach Candy, Pali Hill, and Lokhandwala. 
 
“Securing marquee redevelopment projects in highly sought-after Mumbai neighbourhoods such as Breach Candy, Pali Hill, Lokhandwala, and now Chembur is a strong validation of the trust, discerning societies and residents place in the Puravankara brand,” said Ashish Puravankara, managing director, Puravankara Limited.
 
Puravankara said that it now has 11 projects across Mumbai and Pune, spanning approximately 14 msf—including 3.6 msf under redevelopment. The company reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening its presence in the western region, which is expected to contribute a gross development value (GDV) of around ₹18,000 crore, with approximately ₹7,700 crore coming from redevelopment projects alone.
 
Over the past five decades, Puravankara has built three distinct residential brands, Purva, Provident Housing Limited (PHL), and Purva Land. 
 
As of March, Puravankara has delivered over 90 projects totaling ~53 msf across nine cities such as Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Mangaluru, Kochi, Mumbai, Pune, and Goa. The company holds a land bank of approximately ~25 msf, with ongoing projects covering around ~37 msf. 
       

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

JioBlackRock raises ₹17,800 cr in debut NFO, enters India's top 15

IPO-bound Smartworks FY25 loss widens to ₹63 cr, revenue rises 32%

Capgemini to acquire WNS for $3.3 bn to expand GenAI, Agentic AI services

Premium

Leadership 'crisis' hits Tata Digital amid multiple top-level exits

Premium

Sunil Mittal, Warburg Pincus eye 49% in Haier India at steep discount

Topics :Real Estate Realtyhousing

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story