Home / Companies / News / JioBlackRock raises ₹17,800 cr in debut NFO, enters India's top 15

JioBlackRock raises ₹17,800 cr in debut NFO, enters India's top 15

The Jio-BlackRock joint venture raised ₹17,800 crore across three debt funds, securing over 67,000 retail and 90 institutional investor

Blackrock
JioBlackRock raises ₹17,800 cr in debut NFO (Photo: Reuters)
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 12:40 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
JioBlackRock Asset Management Private Limited has made its debut in India’s asset management space, raising over ₹17,800 crore ($2.1 billion) in its maiden New Fund Offer (NFO) held from June 30 to July 2, 2025. 
The strong reception has placed the joint venture, formed by Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL) and global asset manager BlackRock, among India’s top 15 fund houses by debt assets under management (AUM), in a market with 47 players.
 

Three short-duration funds lead offering

BlackRock launched three cash/debt mutual fund schemes:
  1. JioBlackRock Overnight Fund
  2. JioBlackRock Liquid Fund
  3. JioBlackRock Money Market Fund
 
These products focus on short-duration debt instruments, offering low-volatility, high-liquidity options suited for both institutional treasuries and retail investors seeking flexible cash management tools. 
The offering drew participation from more than 90 institutional investors and over 67,000 individual investors.
 
“The overwhelming response to our first NFO is a powerful endorsement of JioBlackRock’s innovative investment philosophy, risk management capabilities and digital-first approach,” Managing Director and CEO Sid Swaminathan said in a press release. “This is a strong start to our journey to becoming a transformative force in India’s evolving investment landscape”.
 

Account Creation Initiative on JioFinance app

To encourage broader retail participation, JioBlackRock has launched an Account Creation Initiative via the JioFinance app. This feature allows investors to set up investment-ready accounts and to digitally access current and future fund offerings. 
With this launch, BlackRock aims to deliver cost-effective and inclusive investment solutions, tailored to Indian investor needs, the firm said.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IPO-bound Smartworks FY25 loss widens to ₹63 cr, revenue rises 32%

Capgemini to acquire WNS for $3.3 bn to expand GenAI, Agentic AI services

Keystone Realtors Q1 sales bookings up 75% at ₹1,068 cr on housing demand

Premium

Leadership 'crisis' hits Tata Digital amid multiple top-level exits

Premium

Sunil Mittal, Warburg Pincus eye 49% in Haier India at steep discount

Topics :Jio Financial ServicesBlackRockAsset ManagementBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 12:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story