JioBlackRock raises ₹17,800 cr in debut NFO, enters India's top 15

JioBlackRock Asset Management Private Limited has made its debut in India’s asset management space, raising over ₹17,800 crore ($2.1 billion) in its maiden New Fund Offer (NFO) held from June 30 to July 2, 2025.

The strong reception has placed the joint venture, formed by Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL) and global asset manager BlackRock, among India’s top 15 fund houses by debt assets under management (AUM), in a market with 47 players.

Three short-duration funds lead offering

BlackRock launched three cash/debt mutual fund schemes:

JioBlackRock Overnight Fund JioBlackRock Liquid Fund JioBlackRock Money Market Fund

These products focus on short-duration debt instruments, offering low-volatility, high-liquidity options suited for both institutional treasuries and retail investors seeking flexible cash management tools.

The offering drew participation from more than 90 institutional investors and over 67,000 individual investors. “The overwhelming response to our first NFO is a powerful endorsement of JioBlackRock’s innovative investment philosophy, risk management capabilities and digital-first approach,” Managing Director and CEO Sid Swaminathan said in a press release. “This is a strong start to our journey to becoming a transformative force in India’s evolving investment landscape”. Account Creation Initiative on JioFinance app To encourage broader retail participation, JioBlackRock has launched an Account Creation Initiative via the JioFinance app . This feature allows investors to set up investment-ready accounts and to digitally access current and future fund offerings.