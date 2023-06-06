

In a regulatory filing, the company said, “GHIAL signed the definitive agreements and closed the transaction with ILP Core Ventures I PTE Limited at an enterprise value of Rs 188.1 crore.” GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL), a stepdown subsidiary of GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited, on Tuesday announced the divestment of an approximately 8,18,000 sqft warehouse facility located at the Hyderabad Airport to ILP Core Ventures I PTE Limited.



The resulting cashflows will help in deploying capital in expansion facilities and other growth opportunities at the Hyderabad Airport Land Development portfolio. This transaction is a testament of GMR Group’s capabilities in developing world class institutional grade real estate project assets and generating value through a successful exit, the company said in a statement.



The said divestment of warehouse facility was concluded by means of divestment of 100 per cent equity stake of GMR Hyderabad Airport Assets Limited (GHAAL), a subsidiary of GHIAL and a special purpose vehicle that owned this warehouse facility. The wide interest from multiple global investors also reaffirms Aerocities at large airports as a new age real estate ecosystem.



ILP Core Ventures I Pte. Ltd. was incorporated on 26 January 2017 in Singapore and is a wholly owned subsidiary of IndoSpace Logistics Parks Core Pte. Ltd. As such, post conclusion of the transactions, GHAAL would cease to be a subsidiary of GIL.

ILP Core Ventures I Pte. Ltd. owns 100% shareholding of 11 Indian SPVs, which hold fully developed and leased industrial and warehousing asset portfolio of 8.1 mn sft in India.

