There is a good reason for such high interest in the chain. If you look at metros alone, one in six couples is affected by infertility. So, the scope for the growing market of fertility clinics in India is huge. More so now, as the Centre moves to tighten regulations for assisted reproductive technology (ART).

Global funds have been queuing up to buy Indira IVF, India’s largest fertility clinics chain. Recent reports suggest that Baring PE Asia EQT, Blackstone, Bain Capital, Advent International and TPG Capital have submitted non-binding bids to acquire a majority stake in Indira IVF. The deal is expected to value the chain at Rs 8,000 to 10,000 crore, and the new investor is looking for a controlling stake of up to 60 per cent.