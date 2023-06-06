Home / Companies / News / Aditya Birla invests Rs 5,000 cr in jewellery biz, takes on Tata, Reliance

Aditya Birla invests Rs 5,000 cr in jewellery biz, takes on Tata, Reliance

Group to open large-format exclusive stores across the country with its in-house jewellery brands

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
Aditya Birla invests Rs 5,000 cr in jewellery biz, takes on Tata, Reliance

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 5:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Aditya Birla Group has announced its foray into the branded jewellery space with an investment of around Rs 5,000 crore and will battle it out with Titan’s Tanishq and Reliance Industries- Reliance Jewel.
The business will be housed in a new venture, “Novel Jewel”, and will open large-format exclusive stores across the country with its in-house jewellery brands, the company said in its release.

“The new venture will seek to transform customer experience by creating an aspirational national brand with unique designs and a strong regional flavour. This is the group’s third major foray into a new business in the last two years after paints, and B2B e-commerce for building materials,” the firm said.
The branded jewellery retail venture will be operated by a newly-recruited leadership team with deep retail and category expertise.

The Indian gems and jewellery market contributes approximately 7 per cent to the country’s GDP and the jewellery market is expected to grow to $90 billion by 2025.
“Amid this rapid growth, a steady transition from an unorganised to an organised sector is being observed. The group’s timely entry is set to embellish this dynamic landscape, offering Indian consumers a diverse array of meticulously crafted and intricately designed jewellery,” the group said in its release.

Kumar Mangalam Birla said in the release,”…This foray is a strategic portfolio choice that allows us to tap into new growth engines and expand our presence in the vibrant Indian consumer landscape. With rising disposable income, discerning and aspirational consumers are leaning more towards design-led, bespoke, and high-quality jewellery. This venture will capitalise on Aditya Birla Group’s deep expertise in lifestyle retail and nuanced understanding of consumer preferences.” 

 

Also Read

Aditya Birla Group to launch branded jewellery retail business in India

Aditya Birla Capital's Q3 net up 27% YoY as retail, SME lending grows

One year since Tatas took over Air India, here's how the journey has been

Birla scions Ananya & Aryaman join Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Board

This Chris Wood owned stock hit a 52-week low. What's worrying the Street?

TCS launches data exchange and marketplace platform on Google Cloud

Why global funds are lining up to buy fertility clinics chain Indira IVF

Wipro launches innovation experience for financial services with Microsoft

Sonata Software announces partnership with SAP Commerce to drive innovation

Fintech major PhonePe launches AA Services via wholly-owned subsidiary

Topics :Aditya Birla GroupTataReliance Group

First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 5:41 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story