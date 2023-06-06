The business will be housed in a new venture, “Novel Jewel”, and will open large-format exclusive stores across the country with its in-house jewellery brands, the company said in its release.

Aditya Birla Group has announced its foray into the branded jewellery space with an investment of around Rs 5,000 crore and will battle it out with Titan’s Tanishq and Reliance Industries- Reliance Jewel.