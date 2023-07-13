Go First extends cancellation of its scheduled flights till July 16

Cash-strapped Indian airline Go First on Thursday announced extending the cancellation of its scheduled flights till July 16. The airline, which is undergoing an insolvency resolution process, stopped flying on May 3, and since then, it has extended the cancellation of flights multiple times.

Earlier, it had cancelled all flights till July 10.

In a statement, the airlines said, "We regret to inform that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till July 16 2023 have been cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the flight cancellation."

The company has applied for immediate resolution and revival of operations. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had also conducted a special audit of the airline earlier. The airline has submitted a revival plan to the regulator.

On Wednesday, the DGCA told the Delhi High Court that they have responded to the Resolution Professional (RP) of Go First, pointing out the shortcomings in the special audit report of the insolvent airline's revival proposal.

The division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Narula asked Advocate Anjana Gosain, appearing for the DGCA, to tell the court how long it will take for the airline's operations to resume.

"If the DGCA is satisfied with the RP's response, it may take at least one week to 10 days for the airline to be permitted to restart its operations," Gosain said.

The HC also disposed of the appeal by Go First's RP challenging the July 5 order of Justice Tara Vitasta Ganju that allowed lessors to access 30 aircraft for maintenance. The court has also allowed Go First to access the aircraft for routine maintenance, which was earlier not allowed without the approval of the lessors.

"In the meantime, the appellant Go Air through and its RP shall be permitted to carry out regular maintenance of the aircraft parked at various airports, subject to a monthly inspection by the lessors," the court said.

The division bench of the High Court said parties can request Justice Tara Vitasta Ganju to decide the case expeditiously. This hearing is currently scheduled for August 3.