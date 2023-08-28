Go First extends flight cancellation till August 31 from August 27

Debt-ridden airline Go First on Monday announced the extension of flight cancellations till August 31. Earlier, it had cancelled all flights till August 27.

The announcement was made on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter. In a post, the airline said, "Due to operational reasons, Go First flights until August 31 2023 are cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused and request customers to visit http://shorturl.at/jlrEZ for more information. For any queries or concerns, please feel free to contact us."

The statement added that the company has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations and is optimistic about resuming bookings shortly.

"As you are aware, the company has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations. We will be able to resume bookings shortly," the airline stated.

The airline had first cancelled its flights and filed for voluntary bankruptcy before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on May 2. It alleged that the delays in the supply of engine parts by US-based engine maker Pratt and Whitney led to the grounding of its fleet.

Indian aviation watchdog, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has conditionally allowed Go First to resume its operations. It added that the airline may resume scheduled flight operations on the availability of interim funding and approval of flight schedule by the regulator. The regulator had allowed the operation of 15 aircraft and 114 daily flights.

The airline has approximately 4,200 employees, and it reported total revenue from operations at Rs 4,183 crore in the financial year 2021-22. There were reports that the grounding of the Go First flights had put pressure on airfares, particularly on select routes where it had a footprint.