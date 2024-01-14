Home / Companies / News / Go First's lenders seek investor bids by January 31, says report

Go First's lenders seek investor bids by January 31, says report

Go First filed for bankruptcy protection in May but lenders have more recently been considering liquidating the airline after failing to secure new investors

Reuters Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2024 | 6:13 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

By Siddhi Nayak

Lenders to India's Go First have set Jan. 31 as the deadline for financial bids to acquire the airline, two banking sources said on Sunday.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Go First filed for bankruptcy protection in May but lenders have more recently been considering liquidating the airline after failing to secure new investors.

"Banks have decided to give the resolution process another go and allow those suitors who have shown prior interest a chance to submit a concrete bid," said a banker with a state-run bank that has exposure to Go First.

Indian carrier SpiceJet said last month that it was considering an offer for Go First after conducting due diligence.

Sharjah, UAE-based Sky One, Africa-focused Safrik Investments and U.S.-based NS Aviation have also shown interest in Go First, the two sources said.

Sky One, Safrik Investments and NS Aviation did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The second banker said the Committee of Creditors could also consider extending the month-end deadline at the request of a potential suitor.

Neither of the sources wished to be identified as they are not authorised to speak to the media.

Go First's resolution professional, who conducts the insolvency process, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Go First's bankruptcy filing lists Central Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, IDBI Bank and Deutsche Bank among creditors to which the carrier owes a total of 65.21 billion rupees ($784.38 million).

Also Read

Delhi fog: Air India flyers can reschedule flights to and from IGI Airport

DGCA forms panel to ensure gender equality in civil aviation sector

134 flights delayed, 22 trains running late as dense fog engulfs Delhi

Aviation ministry permits Akasa Air to launch international flights

Ram Mandir: Aviation minister flags off Ahmedabad-Ayodhya direct flight

Central Bank extends festival offer, aims increasing retail asset book

Lupin receives USFDA approval to market generic hypertension drug

Fortis Healthcare eyes acquisitions; may opt for neutral brand name

ONGC makes two consecutive natural gas discoveries in Mahanadi basin block

TCPL to fund 2 acquisitions with cash reserve, bridge financing: MD D'Souza

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :airlinesAviation sectorIndian airlinesflights

First Published: Jan 14 2024 | 6:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story