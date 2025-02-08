Godrej Group-owned Anamudi Real Estates buys Rs 80.83 cr land in Mumbai

Anamudi Real Estates LLP, a privately held firm of the Godrej family, has acquired a land parcel in Mumbai's upscale Juhu area for Rs 80.83 crore.

According to property registration documents provided by Square Yards, the land parcel spans an area of around 560 square metres and includes a built-up area comprising a basement, a ground floor, and two upper floors.

The acquisition incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs 4.85 crore and a registration fee of Rs 30,000. The transaction was registered with the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) on February 5.

According to Square Yards Locality Data Intelligence, a total of 175 sale transactions, including apartments, villas, and residential plots, amounting to a gross transaction value of Rs 1,346 crore, were registered in Juhu between January 2024 and December 2024.

Currently, the average residential property price in Juhu stands at Rs 72,166 per square foot.

In another recent transaction, Agarwal Holdings Pvt. Ltd. acquired land worth Rs 455 crore from Shapoorji Pallonji in Juhu of approximately 1,819.90 sq m.

Also Read

Anand Moorthy, co-founder and chief business officer of Capital Market & Services, Square Yards, said, “The western micro-market in Mumbai remains a key draw for buyers, with Bandra, Juhu, and Andheri standing out as the most sought-after locations. A well-developed social infrastructure encompassing premium retail, education, entertainment, and healthcare facilities continues to underpin demand. Juhu, in particular, benefits from its strategic positioning, offering a quieter residential environment, beachside appeal, and strong connectivity to business hubs and the international airport. These attributes have long made it a preferred choice for high-net-worth, ultra-high-net-worth individuals and also Bollywood celebrities. The presence of leading developers in the area reflects its enduring appeal. Recent land acquisitions in Juhu signal continued investor confidence, reinforcing the locality’s long-term growth prospects.”

Juhu, a prime suburban locality in Mumbai's western region, is home to several Bollywood celebrities and business leaders, thanks to its coastal appeal, proximity to the international airport, luxury housing stock, and strong social infrastructure. The area features major developers such as Lodha, K Raheja, Kalpataru, and Rustomjee, among others.