Infosys lays off about 350 Mysore campus recruits; employees upset

India's second-largest IT services company had onboarded about 1,000 engineering graduates in October. This comes at a time when IT companies have been cautious in fresher hiring due to muted demand in an uncertain macroeconomic environment. Infosys said it follows a "rigorous hiring process" for all its freshers. "All freshers get three attempts to clear the assessment, failing which they will not be able to continue with the organisation, as is also mentioned in their contract. This process has been in existence for over two decades and ensures a high quality of talent availability for our clients," the company said in a statement. Infosys has laid off about 350 employees who were onboarded in October after waiting for more than two-and-a-half years following the receipt of their offer letters, according to people familiar with the matter.

Affected employees, who were being trained at the company's Mysore campus, told Business Standard that the entire layoff process was being handled harshly.

“Our phones are taken away as we enter the room. They are just asking us to sign without any discussion. If you ask for a discussion, they say, 'Sign first',” said one employee on condition of anonymity.

The Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) said it was filing a complaint with the minister of labour and employment, demanding "immediate intervention" to "uphold the rights and dignity of Indian IT workers."

“According to complaints received by NITES, the company has deployed bouncers and security personnel to intimidate employees, ensuring that they cannot carry mobile phones and are left with no way to document the incident or seek help. When employees questioned the rationale behind this mass layoff, Infosys HR officials coldly responded that the company had never asked them to wait for two years, a response that demonstrates a complete lack of empathy for their struggles,” NITES president Harpreet Singh Saluja said. However, the presence of bouncers at the campus could not be verified independently.

The affected employees said they were asked to leave after failing to meet the minimum requirement across three attempts in a qualifying test, the syllabus and criteria of which were changed later.

"First, the company kept us on the bench for three years, and now they seem least bothered. We could have done well in the test, but it was extremely tough. Initially, we were told that there would be no negative marking in the third attempt, but now they have changed it," said an employee who was part of the layoffs.

Infosys had sent offer letters in 2022, and these freshers were supposed to join in 2023. However, the company did not onboard them as the industry was tackling a slowdown due to global uncertainty. The delay in onboarding freshers was an industry-wide issue. Players such as TCS and Wipro had also acknowledged the delay in onboarding.

The biggest worry for those asked to leave is facing an uncertain and sluggish job market. “For two years, we have been sitting at home, and now this. How am I supposed to get a job? When we requested them to at least provide relieving letters with six months’ experience, they declined,” another employee said.