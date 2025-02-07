Naveen Jindal Group forays into nuclear energy with a new company

The Naveen Jindal Group of companies on Friday announced its foray into nuclear energy with the establishment of a new company, Jindal Nuclear Power Private Limited. It will be a wholly owned subsidiary of Jindal Renewables, aiming to build 18 gigawatt (GW) of nuclear power capacity.

"This strategic initiative aligns with the Government of India’s Union Budget 2025 announcement, which targets 100 GW of nuclear power capacity by 2047, supporting sustainable economic growth led by low-emission industrialisation while significantly reducing the nation’s CO2 footprint," the company said in a statement.

Under this plan, Jindal Nuclear will build, own, and operate state-of-the-art nuclear power plants, leveraging advanced technologies to ensure world-class safety, operating efficiency, and environmental sustainability, it said.

"Jindal Nuclear is the first in the private sector to express interest in investing in nuclear power to accelerate India’s transition to a low-carbon economy, providing reliable, round-the-clock CO2-free energy," the company claimed in its statement.

The 18 GW nuclear energy programme will be developed over the next two decades, incorporating a diverse mix of advanced technologies, including Bharat Small Reactors (BSRs), Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), and Gen-IV Reactors, as they reach deployment readiness, it said.

“The Indian government’s vision to set up 100 GW of nuclear energy by 2047 is exciting and visionary. At Jindal Nuclear, we are very bullish on nuclear energy and believe the private sector must play its role to realise this vision of 100 GW by 2047. Our 18 GW nuclear development plan reflects our commitment to supporting India’s CO2-free energy vision,” said SK Sharma, senior advisor at Jindal Nuclear and former chairman of NPCIL.

India's nuclear energy sector is not yet open for private investment. Recently, for the first time ever, state-owned Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) issued a public notice inviting interest from the private sector to set up Bharat Small Reactors (BSRs), which are small-size nuclear reactors with a capacity of up to 220 megawatt (MW).

In her Union Budget speech last week, the finance minister announced the opening of doors for the private sector in nuclear energy.