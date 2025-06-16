Godrej Properties acquires 14-acre land in Bengaluru for ₹1,500 cr project

Realty firm Godrej Properties Ltd has acquired 14-acre land in Bengaluru to develop a premium housing project with an estimated revenue of ₹1,500 crore.

In a regulatory filing on Monday, the company informed it will develop a premium residential project on a strategically located 14-acre land parcel in Hoskote, East Bengaluru.

"The proposed development is expected to offer approximately 1.5 million square feet of saleable area with an estimated revenue potential of about ₹1,500 crore," it added.

Godrej Properties said this acquisition further solidifies the company's continued expansion in East Bengaluru.

The company did not share the land acquisition cost.