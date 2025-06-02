Monday, June 02, 2025 | 12:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Godrej acquires 14-acre land in Pune to build project worth Rs 4,200 cr

Godrej acquires 14-acre land in Pune to build project worth Rs 4,200 cr

In a regulatory filing on Monday, Godrej Properties said it will develop the 14-acre land parcel in Kharadi - Wagholi, Pune

Godrej

Mumbai-based Godrej Properties is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. (File Image)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 12:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Realty firm Godrej Properties Ltd has acquired a 14-acre land in Pune to develop a housing project with a revenue potential of Rs 4,200 crore as part of its expansion plan.

In a regulatory filing on Monday, Godrej Properties said it will develop the 14-acre land parcel in Kharadi - Wagholi, Pune.

The development on this land will comprise primarily premium group housing.

"The project will have a developable potential of 3.7 million square feet with an estimated revenue potential of Rs 4,200 crore," the company said. 

Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said, "Kharadi - Wagholi is one of the most sought-after destinations in Pune, and we are happy to mark our entry into this micro market. This further enhances our presence in Pune and fits within our strategy of strengthening our presence across key micro-markets in India."  "We will aim to build a high-quality development that creates long-term value for its residents," Pandey said.

 

Mumbai-based Godrej Properties is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

The company has a significant presence in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Pune. It has recently entered the Hyderabad property market.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PremiumSubramanian Sarma, whole-time director and senior executive vice-president, L&T

L&T gears up for nuclear entry, to focus on small modular reactors

Supreme Court

SC asks CoC to consider INSCO's plan if terms match AGI's offer for HNGI

PremiumRajan Pental, Executive Director at Yes Bank

Yes Bank to boost retail book with strong focus on internal customers

PremiumReliance Consumer, Reliance Group, FMCG, Toffee, chocolate

Reliance Consumer develops a sweet tooth chasing bittersweet growth

Gautam Adani, Adani

Adani Group stood firm amid scrutiny, now more formidable: Gautam Adani

Topics : Pune Godrej Godrej Properties Mumbai Delhi-NCR

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 12:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayWhy Market Crash TodayLeela Hotels IPOLive News TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon