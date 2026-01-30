Godrej Properties acquires 8.5-acre Pune land, eyes ₹2,000 cr revenue

Godrej Properties has acquired an 8.5-acre land parcel for an undisclosed amount, with an estimated revenue potential of ₹2,000 crore, through an outright purchase in Pune.

The proposed development will primarily comprise group housing and is expected to offer a developable potential of approximately 2.1 million square feet, the company said in a statement on Friday.

The land is located in the Mahalunge–Maan–Nande belt and is part of the Mahalunge–Hinjewadi micro-market, in proximity to the upcoming Pune Inner Ring Road along the city’s Hinjewadi–Balewadi corridor.

Gaurav Pandey, managing director and chief executive officer, Godrej Properties, said: “Pune is one of India’s most vibrant urban centres, driven by robust infrastructure development and thriving commercial hubs. Mahalunge, with its strategic connectivity and well-planned social ecosystem, demonstrates the city’s growth story and offers customers an ideal blend of convenience and quality living. Acquiring this land parcel marks an important step in our broader strategy to strengthen our presence in Pune and expand across high-potential micro-markets in India’s leading cities.”

Pune’s residential real estate market sustained its upward trajectory in 2025, with the launch of 43,795 units, marking a 5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase, according to Cushman & Wakefield. The growth was led by the high-end and luxury segment, which saw its share rise by approximately 12 per cent YoY, accounting for nearly 48 per cent of total launches. This trend underscores a growing preference for lifestyle-driven choices among homebuyers. Additionally, Knight Frank India, in its latest assessment, reported that Pune’s real estate market recorded about 1.85 lakh property registrations in 2025, marking a modest 2.3 per cent YoY decline, while stamp duty collections stood at ₹7,119 crore, remaining largely stable with a marginal 0.3 per cent YoY increase.