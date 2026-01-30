Apple to open second Mumbai store soon as it expands India retail

Speaking during the company’s earnings call for its fiscal 2026 first quarter ended December 27, 2025, Tim Cook, Apple’s chief executive officer, said: “In retail, we continue to bring a magical experience to our customers all around the world, and we were thrilled to have our best-ever results in retail during the quarter. We were excited to open our fifth store in India in December, and have plans to open another store in Mumbai soon.”

In June last year, Apple leased retail space in Oberoi Sky City Mall, Borivali — a Mumbai suburb — for an annual rent of ₹2.08 crore (₹17.35 lakh per month), according to lease-related documents provided by Propstack, a real estate data analytics firm.

The space, spanning a carpet area of about 12,616 square feet and situated on the ground floor of the mall, may be the company’s sixth store in India and its second in Mumbai.

The company has five stores in India, located across New Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune and Noida. The latest store was opened in Noida in December 2025. Prior to this, Apple opened stores in Bengaluru and Pune. In Bengaluru’s Hebbal area, the company leased 8,000 square feet of space for 10 years at an annual rent of ₹2.09 crore.