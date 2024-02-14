Home / Companies / News / Godrej Properties buys land in Hyderabad for Rs 3,500 cr housing project

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 10:53 AM IST
Realty firm Godrej Properties Ltd on Wednesday said it has bought 12.5-acre land in Hyderabad to develop a housing project having Rs 3,500 crore revenue potential.

This marks the company's foray into the Hyderabad property market.

In a regulatory filing, Godrej Properties informed that it has acquired 12.5-acre of land at Rajendra Nagar in Hyderabad.

"The development on this land is estimated to have a potential of around 4 million square feet of saleable area comprising primarily premium residential apartments of various configurations with an estimated revenue potential of about Rs 3,500 crore," the company said.

Godrej Properties said that Hyderabad would be an important market for the company.

Godrej Properties has a major presence in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune, Delhi-NCR (National Capital Regions), and Bengaluru.

Gaurav Pandey, MD, and CEO of Godrej Properties, said the company is entering Hyderabad, which is amongst the largest and fastest growing residential real estate markets in the country.

" This acquisition is in line with our strategy of strengthening our portfolio across the key markets in India and we will seek to deliver a landmark project that creates long-term value for its residents," he added.

Godrej Properties is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. It is part of the business conglomerate Godrej Group.

Topics :Godrej PropertiesHyderabadhousing projects

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 10:53 AM IST

