JSW MG Windsor EV crosses 50,000 sales in under 400 days of launch

The Windsor’s performance has sharply boosted MG’s EV market share. FADA data shows MG’s share rose from 16.6 per cent in September 2024 to 23.8 per cent in October, 36.5 per cent in November, and 41.3 per cent in December. In 2025, JSW MG’s share has ranged between 25 per cent and 38 per cent in the first ten months, peaking at 37.6 per cent in January. Since launch, the model has maintained an estimated average wholesale market share of 24 per cent.

The company credited the momentum to rising demand for value-driven electric mobility. “When we launched the Windsor EV, our mission was simple yet ambitious: to offer a mobility solution that is practical, stylish, and value-driven — while accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles in India,” said Anurag Mehrotra, managing director, JSW MG Motor India. He said the 50,000-sales milestone reflects growing acceptance of EVs and the company’s focus on new-energy products.

The Windsor is priced between Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant and Rs 18.39 lakh for the Essence Pro. It is manufactured at the company’s Halol plant in Gujarat, which has a capacity of more than 100,000 units a year.