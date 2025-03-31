After Temasek, Haldiram's attracts two more investors IHC, Alpha Wave

After Temasek, Haldiram Snacks Food (Haldiram’s), India’s leading snack and food brand, has onboarded two new investors — International Holding Company (IHC) and Alpha Wave Global — to its ongoing equity round.

“This strategic move further strengthens Haldiram’s financial position as it accelerates its global expansion plans, particularly in the US and Middle East. The investment reflects Alpha Wave Global’s and IHC’s commitment to backing dominant companies with strong consumer brands,” PwC said in its release.

The release also added that with the backing of Alpha Wave Global and IHC, Haldiram’s is set to leverage the expertise and networks of these investors to broaden its footprint in key international markets such as the US and Middle East, while strengthening its footprint and presence further in India.

Sources had earlier told Business Standard that Haldiram’s was looking to raise another $500 million by selling a 5–6 per cent stake. It is likely that both IHC and Alpha Wave Global have picked up a 5–6 per cent stake together in the ethnic snacks major.

Sources had earlier told Business Standard that Haldiram’s was in talks to sell a little under 10 per cent to Temasek, valuing the company at $10 billion.

The transaction, which is subject to regulatory approvals, is expected to close soon, the release added.

The PwC investment banking team acted as the exclusive financial advisor to the transaction, and Khaitan & Co acted as the legal advisor.

These markets see a growing demand for Indian cuisine and snacks, and will be the primary focus areas in the company’s global expansion strategy.

A Haldiram’s Group spokesperson said, “We are excited to welcome IHC and Alpha Wave Global as partners in our journey of global growth. The partnership represents patient capital and long-term support to Haldiram’s growth plans. With this partnership, we are well positioned to enhance our product offerings, expand our operations, and further our mission to make Haldiram’s a household name in the Middle East and other international geographies.”

Rick Gerson, co-founder and chairman of Alpha Wave Global, said that over 90 years, the Agarwal family has built Haldiram’s into one of the most loved and iconic brands in India. “We are proud to become a shareholder and partner with Haldiram’s in this next stage of their growth, both domestic and international, while maintaining the delight they have brought to customers for close to a century,” he added.

Navroz Udwadia, co-founder of Alpha Wave, also said that its investment in Haldiram’s fits well with its core strategy of identifying and backing dominant businesses with real competitive moats capable of compounding at robust rates of return. “We are thrilled to partner with the Haldiram’s family as we begin the next phase of the company’s growth journey,” Udwadia added.

Syed Basar Shueb, chief executive officer of IHC, said, “We are excited to join hands with Haldiram’s, a brand that has set the standard for excellence in the ethnic Indian snacks industry. This investment aligns with Alpha Wave’s and IHC’s strategy to support leading companies that are making a global impact. We look forward to working closely with Haldiram’s to drive innovation and expand its market presence.”