Bharti Hexacom shareholders approve ₹1,134 cr tower sale to sister concern

Bharti Hexacom has received approval from the majority shareholders at its 30th annual general meeting to sell mobile towers to its sister concern for Rs 1,134 crore, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday.
The Bharti Airtel group shared that its resolution "to approve material related party transactions with Indus Towers Limited, a related party" has been approved with 88.28 per cent votes at the annual general meeting.
Sources said that state-run Telecom Consultants of India (TCIL), which holds a 15 per cent stake in the company, had opposed the deal, citing valuation issues.
According to the postal ballot notice of Bharti Hexacom dated February 14, as cited in the AGM report, a deal to sell its tower to Indus Towers was agreed upon for Rs 1,134.1 crore.
Bharti Hexacom received approval from the majority of shareholders on March 16 for the deal. The company, in an update on April 9, shared that TCIL had requested to start the process afresh as per its requirement.
The voting result published after the 30th AGM of the company on Wednesday to approve the proposal shows that the deal has been approved by a majority of shareholders.
However, around 2.5 per cent of votes from public non-institution shareholders opposed the deal.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹810
1 Year
₹67/Month
Super Saver
₹1,170
2 Years
₹48/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app