Godrej re-appoints Tanya Dubash as executive director, chief brand officer

The board of directors of Godrej Industries has approved the re-appointment of Tanya Dubash as its whole-time director, to be designated as the executive director and chief brand officer for a period of three years starting from April 1, 2025, to March 31, 2028, subject to shareholders' approvals, it said in its exchange filings.

The company also said that Dubash is not barred from holding the office of director by virtue of any order of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) or any other such authority.

In the January-March quarter, Godrej Industries saw its total income largely flat at Rs 5,103 crore compared to Rs 5,085 crore, while it reported a net loss of Rs 312 crore compared to a net profit of Rs 300 crore in the year-ago quarter. During the quarter, its share of loss of equity-accounted investees was at a loss of Rs 402.13 crore compared to a profit of Rs 208 crore.