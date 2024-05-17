Home / Companies / News / PB Fintech's Dahiya, Bansal divest Rs 1,109 crore worth of shares

PB Fintech's Dahiya, Bansal divest Rs 1,109 crore worth of shares

They sold 8.37 million shares at Rs 1,325 apiece. Among the buyers were over two dozen funds, which included Morgan Stanley, Societe Generale, Axis Mutual Fund, and New World Fund

divestment
Representational Image
BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 10:34 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Yashish Dahiya and Alok Bansal, co-founders of PB Fintech, divested a 1.86 per cent stake in the fintech major for Rs 1,110 crore on Friday. Dahiya, who is also the Chairman and CEO of the company, sold a 1.2 per cent stake to mop up Rs 716 crore, while Bansal, the vice chairman, sold a 0.66 per cent stake for Rs 394 crore.

They sold 8.37 million shares at Rs 1,325 apiece. Among the buyers were over two dozen funds, which included Morgan Stanley, Societe Generale, Axis Mutual Fund, and New World Fund.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel



Shares of PB Fintech fell 1.2 per cent to Rs 1,325 in secondary market trades.

“Substantial portions of the proceeds from the sale are proposed to be used to make the payment of taxes on current and future ESOP exercises…They are committed to the growth and success of the company,” the company said in a statement.

Following the share sale, Dahiya's stake will fall to 4.83 per cent and Bansal's will decline to 1.63 per cent. 

NSE, BSE to conduct special trading session today
 
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE will conduct a special trading session in the equity and equity derivative segments on Saturday to check their preparedness for handling major disruptions at the primary site. The special live trading session will have an intraday switchover from the primary site (PR) to disaster recovery (DR) site. 

Also Read

PB Fintech slips 2% after over 8 million shares change hands via block deal

Indian fintech funding declines 63%; raises total $2 bn: Tracxn Report 2023

TMS Ep570: Indian startup funding, Oberoi Group, Gold financiers, Governors

Apples to bats, Kashmir's startup scene gains momentum with foreign funding

Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal exits board, launches new startup OppDoor

Banks classify Reliance Infrastructure's HK Toll as NPA in Jan-March

RBI flags concerns over functioning of asset reconstruction companies

HC sets aside order directing SpiceJet to pay Rs 270 cr to Kalanithi Maran

Paint companies Asian Paints and Berger Paints start slashing prices

5G rollout to begin in 6 months but 4G remains priority: Vi CEO Moondra

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Fintech firmsFintech startup

First Published: May 17 2024 | 8:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story