Goldman Sachs acquires Samvardhana Motherson's shares worth Rs 87 cr

Goldman Sachs Group Inc
On Tuesday, shares of Samvardhana Motherson International fell 2.13 per cent to close at Rs 131.15 apiece on the BSE. | Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 9:17 PM IST
Goldman Sachs on Tuesday bought shares of auto components major Samvardhana Motherson International for Rs 87 crore through an open market transaction.

American multinational Goldman Sachs through its arm -- Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte -- purchased 65.48 lakh shares of Samvardhana Motherson International, as per the block deal data on the BSE.

The shares were picked up at an average price of Rs 132.7 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 86.90 crore.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong-based asset management firm Kadensa Capital through its arm -- Kadensa Master Fund -- sold the same number of the shares at the same price.

On Tuesday, shares of Samvardhana Motherson International fell 2.13 per cent to close at Rs 131.15 apiece on the BSE.

Last month, Samvardhana Motherson International reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 879 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2024.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 542 crore for the October-December quarter of the last fiscal.

The total revenue from operations rose to Rs 27,666 crore for the third quarter of this fiscal compared to Rs 25,644 crore in the year-ago period.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 9:17 PM IST

