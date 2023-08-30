Home / Companies / News / Goldman Sachs invested in seven companies using Chinese state funds

Goldman Sachs invested in seven companies using Chinese state funds

Despite deteriorating relations between the US and China, Goldman Sachs has intensified its investment activities through this fund

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2023 | 11:46 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Even as tensions between the US and China remained high, Goldman Sachs utilised funds from a partnership set up with Chinese state-backed capital to acquire several US and UK businesses, according to a report by The Financial Times (FT) on Wednesday. 

The Wall Street bank established a $2.5 billion partnership fund with China's sovereign wealth fund, China Investment Corporation (CIC), in 2017. Since its inception, the fund has invested in seven diverse companies. 

Remarkably, despite deteriorating relations between the US and China, Goldman Sachs has intensified its investment activities through this fund, FT added.

Goldman Sachs' former chief executive, Lloyd Blankfein, initiated the China-US Industrial Cooperation Partnership Fund during Donald Trump's official visit to Beijing in 2017. Blankfein stated that the fund aimed to alleviate Washington's concerns over the trade imbalance with China by channelling Chinese capital into American enterprises. 

Blankfein also noted that CIC would serve as an anchor investor in the fund, actively assisting the acquired companies in expanding their operations within China.

In 2021, the fund acquired LRQA, the inspections and cybersecurity division of the UK's maritime classifications group Lloyd's Register. Specialising in inspection and certification services, LRQA operates in sectors including aerospace, defence, energy, and healthcare. 

The fund has also invested in Nettitude, a firm specialising in ethical hacking. 

In the US, investments include Cprime, a consultancy firm that focuses on cloud computing, and Parexel, a pharmaceutical testing company. 

FT reported that the fund has additionally invested in Project44, a start-up focused on tracking global supply chains; Aptos, a retail technology firm; Visual Comfort and Co, a lighting enterprise; and Boyd Corporation, a California-based manufacturer specialising in cooling systems for machine learning applications and drones.

Also Read

Everything to know about the Sovereign Gold Bond scheme that opens today

RBI simplifies CIC application form, prunes list of documents required

PFRDA to allow pension funds for investments in sovereign green bonds

The curious case of vanishing Chinese foreign minister: Where is Qin Gang?

India may be world's 2nd-largest economy by 2075, says Goldman Sachs

JSW Group may acquire Ford Motor's Chennai plant to manufacture EVs: Report

Tata Steel CEO TV Narendran new chairperson of IIT-Kharagpur's board

3M agrees to pay $6 bn to settle earplug lawsuits from US service members

Return to office or risk losing job, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warns staff

Blue Energy Motors bags contract from CONCOR for 100 LNG-powered trucks

Topics :Goldman SachsChinaSovereign fundsBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 30 2023 | 11:46 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

FirstCry founder Maheshwari probed for alleged $50 million tax evasion

Want to buy Ikea products online in Delhi-NCR? Wait will be over in 2024

Election News

ECI team to visit Mizoram to review assembly poll preparedness

EX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distribution

India News

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Top 10 Best Wishes, Quotes and Messages

Surat man arrested for posing as Isro scientist involved in Chandrayaan-3

Economy News

Govt cuts domestic LPG cylinder prices by Rs 200 to fight inflation

Haryana's unemployment rate 8.8% till March quarter, state assembly told

Next Story