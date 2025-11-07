Goldman Sachs promotes 49 people from India as managing directors

Goldman Sachs has promoted 49 people from India as managing directors of the investment bank, its highest ever in the country, underlining the importance of its technology centre in Bengaluru within the bank’s ecosystem.

The storied Wall Street bank said 638 people from its 54 offices globally will become managing directors from January 1, the second-highest position before many among them get elevated as partners.

Where are the new managing directors based in India?

The promotions, which occur every two years, saw 38 elevations in Bengaluru, six in Mumbai, and five in Hyderabad. In 2023, 35 people from India were elevated. This marks the largest class of MDs in India, particularly across Goldman’s Mumbai office, which drives the bank’s India businesses, and its Bengaluru office, a key global technology hub for the firm. The Bengaluru office had the third-largest number of promotions globally, after New York and London.

How does India’s representation compare globally? Bengaluru and Hyderabad together represented about 7 per cent of the total MDs. Around 56 per cent, or 358 people, were from the Americas, while 25 per cent, or 159, were from the EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) region. Ninety-four of the new managing directors are Indian citizens, compared with 80 in 2023 and 71 in 2021. What did Goldman Sachs’ leadership say about the new appointments? “We expect that our new managing directors will continue to protect the firm’s culture and our core values of partnership, client service, integrity, and excellence – reinforcing the firm’s high standards as we aspire to be best in class in everything we do,” said David Solomon, chief executive officer of Goldman Sachs