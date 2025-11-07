Swiggy board clears ₹10,000-cr fundraising plan amid growing competition

Bengaluru-based food delivery platform Swiggy on Friday said its board has approved raising up to ₹10,000 crore through public or private offerings, including qualified institutions placement (QIP) or other permissible modes.

The fundraising will be carried out in one or more tranches, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals, the company said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The funds will be raised by issuing equity shares or other instruments as permitted under applicable laws.

The development follows the company’s announcement last week that it was considering additional fundraising in view of the competitive and dynamic external environment.