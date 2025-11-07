Tata Capital Healthcare Fund II deploys 95% corpus, impacts 8.3 mn lives

The Tata Capital Healthcare Fund (TCHF) has announced the near-complete deployment of its second fund, Tata Capital Healthcare Fund II (TCHF II), committing $124 million of its approximately $130 million corpus. This strategic deployment, detailed in its FY25 Impact & ESG Report, spans investments across pharmaceuticals, healthcare delivery, health-tech, and MedTech services.

How has the Tata Capital Healthcare Fund II driven social and employment impact?

The report underscores the fund's commitment to impact-driven investment, revealing that TCHF’s investments have directly benefited 8.3 million people, marking a 10 per cent year-on-year increase. Furthermore, the fund's portfolio has generated a significant employment footprint, creating 55 jobs for every $1 million invested.