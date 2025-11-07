Tata Capital Healthcare Fund II deploys 95% corpus, impacts 8.3 mn lives

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 4:51 PM IST
The Tata Capital Healthcare Fund (TCHF) has announced the near-complete deployment of its second fund, Tata Capital Healthcare Fund II (TCHF II), committing $124 million of its approximately $130 million corpus. This strategic deployment, detailed in its FY25 Impact & ESG Report, spans investments across pharmaceuticals, healthcare delivery, health-tech, and MedTech services.
How has the Tata Capital Healthcare Fund II driven social and employment impact?
The report underscores the fund's commitment to impact-driven investment, revealing that TCHF’s investments have directly benefited 8.3 million people, marking a 10 per cent year-on-year increase. Furthermore, the fund's portfolio has generated a significant employment footprint, creating 55 jobs for every $1 million invested.
The portfolio’s commitment to gender equity is also highlighted, with women now constituting 24 per cent of the workforce—a 31 per cent rise from the previous year.
What does Tata Capital say about its ESG-driven investment approach?
“As a deep-impact investor, Tata Capital Healthcare Fund remains committed to building resilient healthcare systems and value chains... Our CARES framework... ensures ESG is embedded across our investments,” said Visalakshi Chandramouli, managing partner, Tata Capital Healthcare Fund II.
How extensive is the fund’s overall healthcare footprint?
Collectively, TCHF I and TCHF II have raised over $200 million. The combined portfolio currently encompasses 332 healthcare facilities and 10 companies, distributing over 608 million products and services across India—showcasing the fund's broad influence on the nation’s healthcare ecosystem.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month. Subscribe now for unlimited access.