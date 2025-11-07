Vedanta invests $1.5 bn to launch CopperTech Metals, boost US copper supply

Vedanta Resources, the London-headquartered mining firm, will invest $1.5 billion to launch CopperTech Metals Inc., a US-domiciled entity aimed at boosting “America’s copper independence and supporting its growing infrastructure and clean energy ambitions,” according to a company statement.

The new entity will own and operate Vedanta’s Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) in Zambia, one of the world’s highest-grade copper assets with ore grades averaging 2.9 per cent—nearly four times the global average, the release stated.

Priya Agarwal-Hebbar, director at Vedanta and chairperson of Hindustan Zinc, will head CopperTech Metals Inc. as chairperson.

How will Vedanta scale up copper production through CopperTech Metals?

The company aims to expand annual integrated copper production from 140,000 tonnes in FY26 to 300,000 tonnes by 2031, and eventually to 500,000 tonnes per year, positioning KCM among the top global copper producers.

"CopperTech Metals will build on Vedanta's existing $3 billion investment in KCM with an additional $1.5 billion programme to enhance production and operational efficiency through AI (artificial intelligence)-driven exploration and extraction technology," the release said. Why is the global copper demand rising? The move comes amid projections that global copper demand will increase by more than 40 per cent by 2040, driven by AI data centres, electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing, and grid modernisation. The company noted that the US currently imports about 45 per cent of its refined copper requirements, while China accounts for over 45 per cent of global copper production, citing data from the US Geological Survey.

What did Vedanta's leadership say about the CopperTech venture? "This launch marks a historic and pivotal moment. CopperTech will play a significant role in connecting America's critical mineral needs with Zambia's historic copper legacy," said Anil Agarwal, founder and chairman of Vedanta Group, in a statement. "This partnership will unlock a wave of innovation and advancement in clean energy, technology, and industrial progress on both sides of the Atlantic." Tom Albanese, director, CopperTech Metals, said that the next 25 years will require more copper than has been produced throughout all of human history. He added that CopperTech Metals is well-positioned to serve as a strategic partner for America's infrastructure needs.