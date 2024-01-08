GoMechanic, iACe to upskill over 5,000 mechanics on latest automotive tech

Car services and repair platform GoMechanic on Monday said it has tied up with the International Automobile Centre of Excellence (iACE) to train more than 5,000 mechanics on latest automotive technologies.

iACE is a joint initiative of the Gujarat government and Maruti Suzuki India for automobile training with state-of-the-art infrastructure and technical labs.

"This collaboration is not just about upskilling, it's a holistic effort to transform the automotive workforce," GoMechanic COO and Co-Founder Muskan Kakkar said in a statement.

By integrating iACE's expertise with the company's extensive network, the initiative aims to create a workforce that is not only technically proficient but also adaptive to the evolving automotive landscape, she added.

"Through this collaboration, we also aim to create a pipeline of manpower by providing deserving individuals enrolled at iACE with employment opportunities, thereby contributing to the growth of skilled professionals in the Indian automotive sector," Kakkar said.

GoMechanic's strategic collaboration with iACE is a significant move towards advancing workforce development skills for over 5,000 service mechanics associated with its extensive network of 600 workshop partners.

"This initiative is not just about improving technical capabilities; it's a commitment to staying ahead in the game, embracing upcoming technologies like Hybrid and EVs, and ultimately enhancing consumer and employee satisfaction," iACE CEO Rajiv Gandhi said.