Google's $10 billion Vizag data centre project to kick off next week

Come April 28, one of the largest single foreign direct investments in India, with a cumulative investment of $15 billion by global technology giant Google, is expected to kick off in Visakhapatnam.

The groundbreaking of the 1 gigawatt (GW) data centre will take place in the presence of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and top Google officials. Naidu said on Thursday that the event will happen on the 26th of this month, and Google will establish a massive $10 billion data centre, including an advanced AI data centre.

The plan is to develop a one gigawatt (GW) hyperscale data centre campus in Visakhapatnam, advancing a nearly $10 billion investment that anchors “AI City Vizag”. This will be one of the largest such projects for Google in Asia, which will see the US tech giant deploy its full AI stack to help accelerate AI-driven transformation across India.

The project reportedly includes three data centre campuses near Visakhapatnam — at Adavivaram, Tarluvada, and Rambilli. On Thursday, Naidu said that Uttarandhra is witnessing an “investment festival every day” under the current government, as he laid the foundation for a ReNew green energy project in Anakapalli. Highlighting a series of major developments, he stated that ArcelorMittal is setting up a steel city in the region, while ReNew Energy Global has now launched its green energy project. The Chief Minister also revealed that the Bhogapuram International Airport will be inaugurated in the first week of July, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Additionally, he said that by June, water from the Godavari river will be supplied to Uttarandhra through the Sujala Sravanthi project, aimed at addressing regional water needs and supporting development.