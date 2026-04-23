Home / Companies / News / Google's $10 billion Vizag data centre project to kick off next week

Google's $10 billion Vizag data centre project to kick off next week

Google is set to begin work on its $10 billion hyperscale data centre in Visakhapatnam, marking a major FDI push and advancing Andhra Pradesh's 'AI City Vizag' plans

Google logo
premium
With the launch of the AI hub, Google aims to help businesses in India innovate faster and create meaningful opportunities for inclusive growth
Shine Jacob
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2026 | 7:50 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Come April 28, one of the largest single foreign direct investments in India, with a cumulative investment of $15 billion by global technology giant Google, is expected to kick off in Visakhapatnam.
 
The groundbreaking of the 1 gigawatt (GW) data centre will take place in the presence of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and top Google officials. Naidu said on Thursday that the event will happen on the 26th of this month, and Google will establish a massive $10 billion data centre, including an advanced AI data centre.
 
The plan is to develop a one gigawatt (GW) hyperscale data centre campus in Visakhapatnam, advancing a nearly $10 billion investment that anchors “AI City Vizag”. This will be one of the largest such projects for Google in Asia, which will see the US tech giant deploy its full AI stack to help accelerate AI-driven transformation across India.
 
The project reportedly includes three data centre campuses near Visakhapatnam — at Adavivaram, Tarluvada, and Rambilli.
 
On Thursday, Naidu said that Uttarandhra is witnessing an “investment festival every day” under the current government, as he laid the foundation for a ReNew green energy project in Anakapalli.
 
Highlighting a series of major developments, he stated that ArcelorMittal is setting up a steel city in the region, while ReNew Energy Global has now launched its green energy project.
 
The Chief Minister also revealed that the Bhogapuram International Airport will be inaugurated in the first week of July, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Additionally, he said that by June, water from the Godavari river will be supplied to Uttarandhra through the Sujala Sravanthi project, aimed at addressing regional water needs and supporting development.
 
“When operational, the new data centre campus will join Google’s network of existing AI data centres that spans 12 countries. It will benefit from technology developed by Google’s R&D centres in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune, including the design and development of crucial software and hardware innovations,” the company had said in a statement ahead of the deal.
 
With the launch of the AI hub, Google aims to help businesses in India innovate faster and create meaningful opportunities for inclusive growth.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Classic Legends reroutes exports, turns profitable amid US uncertainty

Dabur India appoints Herjit S Bhalla as CEO for India business operations

Union Bank of India Q4 results: Net profit rises 6.6% to ₹5,316 crore

India set to be Flix's largest market by 2030 in passenger volumes

Premium

Ed-tech start-up AITS raises $4 million in pre-Series A funding round

Topics :GoogleGoogle IndiaAndhra Pradesh

First Published: Apr 23 2026 | 7:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story